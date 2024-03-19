Nintendo Bringing Back Final Fantasy and Sonic Amiibo

Nintendo's amiibo line has been going strong for almost a decade now, and a lot of figures have been produced since. Unfortunately, amiibo tend to cycle in and out of production, so fans that miss out are often left waiting for a restock. GameStop recently revealed that it's bringing back several out-of-print figures, and now it seems Best Buy is getting in on the action with a pair of fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sonic the Hedgehog and Final Fantasy VII's Cloud will both be available from the retailer, and pre-orders are now available for both.

Final Fantasy VII Amiibo

It should be noted that, as of this writing, Best Buy is only bringing back the standard design for Cloud. Two versions of the character were released: one based on his design from Final Fantasy VII, and the other based on his look from Advent Children. Nintendo has made an amiibo of every single fighter that appears in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but some characters received "Player 2" designs, including Cloud and Bayonetta. Cloud's design from Final Fantasy VII is the one most closely associated with the character, so it makes sense to bring back that one instead. Fortunately, the Player 2 Cloud amiibo doesn't command too much money on the secondary market, so those that really want that design instead can get it for between $30-40.

In addition to the two versions of Cloud, Final Fantasy VII antagonist Sephiroth also appeared as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and received an amiibo last year.

The Future of Super Smash Bros.

The Super Smash Bros. franchise has been a staple of Nintendo systems since 1999, with one new game releasing on each of the company's consoles since, as well as one released on 3DS. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate released on Nintendo Switch back in 2018, and the game has gotten little in the way of new content since the final DLC fighter's release. However, a new Nintendo system is rumored to release later this year or in early 2025. A new Super Smash Bros. probably won't be far behind, and there have been rumors circulating that Bandai Namco is hiring for a new series entry. If a new Super Smash Bros. game does come to "Nintendo Switch 2," we can likely expect to see amiibo based on any new fighters that are introduced.

If Nintendo is dropping a new console at some point in the next year, the company will have to reveal it within the next few months to give retailers and fans time to get pre-orders ready. Hopefully Nintendo won't keep fans speculating for too much longer!

Are you planning to snag this amiibo reprint? Did you get one when the Guardian was first released? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!