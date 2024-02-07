Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Getting New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Content

Last month, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players were surprised by a stream of Spirits from games like Hades, Pikmin 4, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and more. It seems February will continue that trend, as it's been announced that the Nintendo Switch game will have Spirits from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starting on Friday, February 9th. During the event, players can expect to see the Paldean starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as Koraidon, Miraidon, Terapagos, and Ogerpon. The Spirits will be appearing for five days, and defeating them will earn players snacks.

The announcement from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's official Japanese Twitter account can be found below.

These new Spirit events have been something of a surprise lately. It's unclear why they started back up again, but these events are a nice excuse for players to spend a little more time with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It's not nearly as exciting as seeing things like new playable characters and stages, but at least it's something! It's impossible to say how long we'll see this keep up, but it's likely we could see similar events for upcoming Switch games like Princess Peach: Showtime!, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

The Future of Super Smash Bros.

The Super Smash Bros. series started life on N64, and has seen a new iteration on every Nintendo console since (as well as on 3DS). Nintendo has strictly followed a "one game per platform" policy with the series, which is also something we've seen them do with various Mario spin-offs. That means Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have to tide players over until the next Nintendo system. Rumors have suggested that a "Switch 2" system will be launching this year, but nothing has been confirmed, as of this writing.

There's been some concern that the series might come to an end following comments from Masahiro Sakurai. The series creator and director has spent the last few years semi-retired, focusing instead on his YouTube series. However, Sakurai's YouTube project is coming to an end in 2024, and there have been hints that Bandai Namco is starting to hire employees for a new Super Smash Bros. game. If a new Nintendo system really is coming this year, it seems like a safe bet the fighting game franchise won't be too far behind.

The Super Smash Bros. Movie

Super Smash Bros. is one of the biggest franchises in gaming, so it should come as little surprise that there are rumors about it being adapted into a movie. Following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a recent rumor suggested that Illumination wants to build to a Smash Bros. movie in a manner similar to Marvel's Avengers films. We don't know if that will actually pan out just yet, but it wouldn't be too surprising given Hollywood's current obsession with cinematic universes.

