GameStop Brings Back 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Amiibo

Amiibo hunters looking to round out their collections of characters from Nintendo Switch games will be happy to hear that GameStop just brought back four different amiibo, so if you've got gaps in your amiibo lineup, now might be your time. GameStop currently has in stock four different amiibo from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Duck Hunt, Charizard, Pikachu, and R.O.B. Other amiibo options that have been out of print for awhile like Mr. Game and Watch remain elusive, but amiibo collectors at least have a decent shot at getting these since they're not yet out of stock.

They're not out of stock because they just went up for sale on GameStop's site on Friday and aren't yet available to have them shipped to you. The R.O.B., Charizard, Pikachu, and Duck Hunt amiibo are all up for preorder only with an expected release date of April 26th on all of them, so you'll have to wait until next month before you get them, though there's no telling how long they'll actually last since that gives people a whole month to preorder them and potentially put them out of stock.

You can see what each of them looks like below. Each Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo is $15.99, so a bit cheaper than some of the more involved amiibo options for other games.

Charizard Amiibo

Pikachu Amiibo

Duck Hunt Amiibo

As a refresher, the amiibo figures for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate work by allowing players to tap them against a Nintendo Switch in order to make that corresponding fighter appear in-game. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players can "train" their amiibo fighters by using them that way so that they gain new abilities and more. Even when you're not actively playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, these amiibo fighters can battle against other players' amiibo with rewards issued to the winners, so you can be passively earning rewards in-game, too.

Amiibo collectors also finally got another win from GameStop and other retailers this year with the return of a different amiibo character that's even harder to find than these four. Back in January, it was confirmed that the Guardian amiibo from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild would be in stock once more. That one hasn't really had an issue with going out of stock ever since the reprint hit physical and digital shelves, so that hopefully bodes well for the reprint of these other four amiibo figures, too.