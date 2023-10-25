New Horror Game Free on Nintendo Switch

Halloween is swiftly approaching, and for many people, there's no better time to play a horror-themed game. Nintendo Switch fans in need of something spooky to play will be happy to know that Creepy Tale is available today for free on the eShop! The game is the first title available as part of an October promotion from publisher No Gravity Games. While the game isn't free for everyone, any Switch owner that has previously purchased or downloaded one of the company's games will be able to download Creepy Tale free of charge.

No Gravity Games

For those that don't already own a title published by No Gravity Games, it can still be obtained for free. By signing up for the company's official newsletter, subscribers are quickly sent an email that includes a download code for a free game. Once that has been redeemed on the eShop, Creepy Tale's price will show up as free. After Creepy Tale has been obtained, Switch users will be eligible to get 6 other free games that will be releasing through October 31st. To get all 7 games, each game must be claimed on its corresponding day on the eShop. If a day is missed, the other games can only be redeemed if the Switch owner "buys back in" by purchasing the missed game.

In addition to the free game code via newsletter, several games published by No Gravity will be available at a discount on the eShop during this promotion. Paying for one game to get another for free isn't quite as exciting as a totally free game, but it is one option.

About Creepy Tale

Creepy Tale is a 2D horror game with story book inspired visuals. In the game, the main character's brother has been taken by "inhuman beings." To save him, the player will have to solve puzzles and avoid horrifying creatures that inhabit a mysterious forest. The game is rated "T for Teen," so those in the market for a horror adventure that isn't as violent as Resident Evil or Man of Medan are in luck. Creepy Tale normally retails for $9.99 on the eShop, and this is a game that currently has a "very positive" rating on Steam!

At this time, it's unclear what the next six games will be in this promotion. When No Gravity Games announced the giveaway last week, we speculated that Creepy Tale might be one of the games offered. That quickly proved to be the case, and it's likely that some of the other games will include Connection reHaunted and Apparition. Switch users will have to keep tabs on the company's social media channels to find out which games are offered over the next few days.

