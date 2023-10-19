How to Get 7 Free Nintendo Switch Games This Month

Halloween is nearly upon us, and Nintendo Switch fans can celebrate the season with seven free horror-themed video games. Developer No Gravity Games is once again holding a promotion on the eShop, where a new free game will be released each day between October 25th through the 31st. To qualify, the Switch's region must be set to North America, and at least one game published by No Gravity must be owned. Most of their games are currently on sale, but a free one can also be obtained by signing up for the company's newsletter.

The only other requirement for participants is that each game must be claimed on its specific date. If a day is missed, the next free game cannot be claimed. However, the games will be on sale all week, so if Switch owners do miss one, they can buy back into the promotion by purchasing the game that they missed. The company's official Twitter account and Facebook pages will be updated each day to let fans know which game is being offered.

A trailer for the promotion can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers interested in signing up for the company's newsletter can do so right here.

👻 Get 7 spooky games for FREE! 👻

Starting on 25 October, we're launching our Halloween Chills and Thrills giveaway that stretches over a thrilling week.



👉 More info: https://t.co/iWMwaVIfDt #giveaway #freegames #freehorrorgames #nintendoswitch pic.twitter.com/hiMyxcS2Tf — No Gravity Games (@NoGravity_Games) October 19, 2023

At this time, it's unclear what games will be offered during the promotion, but searching through the publisher's catalog, titles like Connection reHaunted, Creepy Tale, and Apparition all seem like ones that would fit with the horror theme. No Gravity Games has now offered this promotion multiple times, including one giveaway that happened back in May, and another that took place last December. It's unclear if any of those games might repeat, but the nice thing is, if readers did participate in either of those promotions, they'll already have a game from the publisher. That means they'll have no problem jumping in on this month's giveaway!

Most of the games published by No Gravity Games are on the smaller side. Given that, and the fact that we don't actually know what games will be offered this month, it's hard to say what the actual quality of these free games might be. However, it's possible that Switch owners will be able to find some kind of hidden gem! The reality is, the Switch eShop has a massive number of video games available, and it's very easy for titles to slide under the radar. After more than six years on the market, the Nintendo Switch has built up an incredible library, and it would be impossible for everyone to try every game that's available. That really is the beauty of promotions like this one, as it will likely get Switch owners to try something they might not have otherwise!

Are you planning to check out these free games on Nintendo Switch? Have you participated in any of these giveaways over the last year?