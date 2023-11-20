Nintendo Black Friday Cyber Sale Discounts Major Switch Exclusives

Nintendo has kicked off its "Cyber Deals" sale to coincide with Black Friday on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Over the course of this past weekend, a variety of retailers began marking down various physical Switch titles that Nintendo previously announced would be discounted for Black Friday. At the time when this physical games sale was announced, Nintendo said that it would also be holding a digital sale on its eShop, but didn't reveal what titles would be marked down as part of this promotion. Now, that full lineup has been disclosed, and it happens to be quite extensive.

Starting today, November 20, and lasting until December 3, Nintendo is discounting a variety of its biggest Switch titles by a maximum of 50%. Nintendo has included franchises such as Super Mario, Kirby, Yoshi, and Fire Emblem with this "Cyber Deals" event and has even lowered the cost of some games that launched earlier in 2023. Beyond this, a number of notable third-party games related to Minecraft, Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona, The Elder Scrolls, and LEGO have also joined this sale.

To get a look at all of the first-party games from Nintendo, among many others, are currently discounted, you can check out the list here:

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99

Fire Emblem Engage - $41.99

Bayonetta 3 - $41.99

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - $41.99

Live A Live – $34.99

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - $41.99

Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99

Fire Emblem Warriors - $41.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - $41.99

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition - $41.99

It's worth noting that all accompanying DLC and expansions for these various games happen to also be part of this sale as well. So if you're merely looking to snag add-on content for a game such as Luigi's Mansion 3 or Xenoblade Chronicles 2, you can grab it at a far lower cost than normal. Additionally, this "Cyber Deals" promotion is only one of many others that are happening on the eShop right now as deals associated with Capcom, WB Games, Star Wars, Activision Blizzard, Bethesda, and many others will be lasting until early December.

Are you going to look to pick up any of these games included in this Nintendo Switch sale over the coming weeks? And if so, what titles do you have your eye on?