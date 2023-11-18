Nintendo Switch Black Friday Sale Includes 3 Great EA Games for $3.99

As part of the Nintendo Switch Black Friday Sale, three different EA games -- released through the EA Originals brand -- are on sale for $3.99 each. None of these games are going to be revelations when you play them, none of them are the latest and greatest games, but all three are very solid and enjoyable experiences, and steals at $3.99 a pop. To own all three would normally set you back $70. Right now it will only set you back $12. That represents a savings of $58.

The three games in question are 2018's Fe, 2018's Unravel Two, and 2021's Lost in Random. The first and third of these games actually come from the same developer, Zoink Games. Meanwhile, the middle of this trio, Unravel Two, comes from Coldwood Interactive. What they all have in common is they are EA games, and they are all dirt cheap until December 4. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game.

Fe

"Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay. Run, climb and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest and explore its living, breathing ecosystem filled with secrets and mystical creatures. At the heart of the experience is a tactile, analogue song mechanic that allows you to communicate and speak to every living thing in the forest. Learn a diverse array of animal cries that allow you to befriend or manipulate any creature – even plants. Have birds guide you, bears fight for you and have plants grow berries that help you overcome the Silent Ones. Become Fe and discover a world that you will never want to leave."

Lost in Random

"Enter a gothic world where your fate depends on a dice roll. Play the odds in Lost in Random™, a gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure where every citizen's fate is determined by the roll of a dice. Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story, from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message.

Unravel Two

"When you cut ties to the past, new bonds form. In Unravel Two, create a Yarny of your very own. Then build relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you journey together. Begin your adventure in a cold and imposing land, then watch your surroundings blossom with new life as you chase the spark of adventure. Dive into an immersive story filled with energy, exuberance, inspiration – even monsters. Approach every challenge with positivity and fearlessness to awaken the world around you, and discover an unbreakable bond between friends.

