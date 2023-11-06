Nintendo Reveals List of Discounted Switch Games for Black Friday

Nintendo has revealed the lineup of first-party games across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED that it will be marking down later this month to coincide with Black Friday. When it comes to Nintendo's own exclusives, it's incredibly rare for them to ever get discounted. Even multiple years after first releasing, Nintendo tends to charge full retail value for a majority of its Switch games. Luckily, Black Friday is one instance where this doesn't prove to be true and we now have a better idea of what Nintendo will be doing for the occasion in the coming weeks.

Outlined in a press release today, Nintendo revealed that it would be discounting nearly 10 of its biggest exclusives on Switch beginning on November 19. These sales will save customers anywhere from $10 to $30 and extend to franchises that include Zelda, Super Mario, Donkey Kong, and Minecraft. Sadly, many of Nintendo's most notable releases from throughout 2023 such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4, and Super Mario RPG are not going to be featured in this lineup.

Here's the full list of games that Nintendo will be discounting this month:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – $39.99

Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey - $39.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - $29.99

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - $29.99

Minecraft Legends: Deluxe Edition - $29.99

Everybody 1-2 Switch - $19.99

Outside of these sales mentioned above, Nintendo has said that it will also be having various "Cyber Deals" on the Nintendo eShop that will kick off on November 20. Currently, it's not known which titles will receive sales on the eShop, but more details on this front should arrive shortly. Lastly, for those who are in the market to purchase a Switch console, Nintendo has revealed two new bundles that contain Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. One of these bundles will have the Switch OLED model while the other will come with a standard Switch. Each will also contain a 3-month trial subscription to Nintendo Switch Online as well.