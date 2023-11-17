Nintendo Switch Online Users Love New Classic Mario Free Download

If you own a Nintendo Switch, there's a good chance you have at least one Mario game downloaded on it. Whether it's 3D Mario, 2D Mario, Mario Kart, Mario Party, Mario's various sports games, or Mario RPGs, one of the big reasons people buy a Nintendo Switch is to play Mario games. And Mario fans have been eating good lately. Within one month they've been treated to both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG. And with rumors that a new 3D Mario game and Mario Kart X are on the horizon, the meal is just getting started. The truth is there's never a bad time to be a Mario fan. It's only ever good times.

To this end, Nintendo Switch Online users have a new classic Mario free download and they are loving it. As alluded to, Super Mario RPG is out today on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. To play it, you're gunna need to fork over $59.99. What you don't need to pay for are the new Super Mario RPG icons, however, they are only available to Nintendo Switch Online users and will cost some Platinum Points.

The first wave of icons were released alongside the game and are available until November 23. Once claimed, they are yours to keep, regardless if you maintain an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription. That said, you need to act within this window. And judging by the reaction of fans to the icons, we suspect many Platinum Points are going to be redeemed between now and next Thursday. In particular, we suspect there will be many Nintendo Switch Online subscribers rocking the Geno icon for the foreseeable future. Prisoner of war Donkey Kong also seems popular.

You can make Geno your icon now!!! I won 😭 pic.twitter.com/NtJG9qjaHU — Choctopus 🐙 (@ChoctopusYT) November 17, 2023

SO amazing!!! I can finally have a Geno icon on my switch, never thought id see the day!!! https://t.co/YXpSigF2a2 — PapaGenos (@GenosPapa) November 17, 2023

I will never change my profile off of Geno’s icon now. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iC3y9TdYM9 — Riley Little (@TheRileyLittle) November 17, 2023

A Prisoner of War icon is real pic.twitter.com/jwCYFdnsHC — ExpandDong(Mario RPG Arc) (@ExpandDong15) November 17, 2023

YEAH!!!! WOOOOO!!! One of these will probably stay as my Switch pfp until the TTYD Remake releases https://t.co/rDfq2nZVqh — Reecee (MARIO RPG HYPE) (@Reecee_yt) November 17, 2023

Thank you nintendo for allowing me to represent how I draw Mario via the new rpg icons :) pic.twitter.com/LVz6eu8UPp — MaroDraws(COMMS CLOSED) (@MaroDraws) November 17, 2023

What next week's icons will be, remains to be seen, but there will be a few more waves running until December 9 of Super Mario RPG icons. Typically, though, what Nintendo thinks will be the most popular icons will be are released first, with the quality of icons offering diminishing returns in subsequent waves.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage, and more Nintendo Switch coverage in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Are you going to redeem any of these icons?