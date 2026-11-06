Square Enix Sequel to PS1 Exclusive Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $2

A sequel to a PS1 exclusive game is now available on Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop for $2. This is not a normal price point, but the result of a 90 percent discount on the Nintendo eShop that is live until November 17. Unfortunately, for Nintendo Switch 2 users, there is no Nintendo Switch 2 version. Fortunately, for Nintendo Switch 2 users, the Switch version is playable on its successor via backward compatibility.

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More precisely, for a limited time, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can grab Sushee, Forever Entertainment, and Square Enix Collective’s isometric stealth-action game, Fear Effect Sedna, for the price of a candy bar. The 2018 Switch game has never been cheaper than this on Nintendo Switch.

For those unfamiliar with this release, it is the third installment in the Fear Effect series, with the first one, Fear Effect, dating back to 2000 and the PS1. Developed by Kronos Digital Entertainment and published by Eidos Interactive before the latter was acquired by Square Enix. Upon release on the PS1 and the PS1 only, it earned an 85 on GameRankings, and eventually achieved cult classic status. Its follow-up, a prequel, released the following year in 2001, also as a PS1 exclusive game. This game is Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, which earned a very similar reception. Then the series went away until 2018, when Fear Effect Sedna was released.

Unfortunately, while some hardcore fans of the series enjoyed the nostalgic new release, it wasn’t received very well, which is why it never got its own follow-up. Since then, the series has gone dormant again and will likely stay dormant, especially following a cancelled project. The initiative that brought it back, Square Enix Collective, was designed with smaller releases in mind, which suited this revival. It no longer exists, though.

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A Modern Tactical Stealth Game

As for the game itself, for those just learning about it, it is a tactical stealth action-adventure game without the survival-horror elements of the originals. That said, it is a continuation, bringing back characters such as Hana, Rain, Glas, and Deke. To this end, it is meant to serve as a new jumping-on point, but it’s also enhanced by playing its two predecessors.

The game follows the aforementioned crew on a deadly mission to stop a secret cult that is attempting to resurrect an ancient Inuit sea goddess called Sedna, hence the name of the game.

Those who decide to pick up the game, given that it is dirt cheap on the Nintendo eShop, should expect about 7 hours to beat the game. Those who are completionists, meanwhile, will need to double this figure.

Meanwhile, if this PS1 nostalgia doesn’t tickle your fancy, a 2003 PS1 exclusive game was recently stealth-released on Nintendo Switch 2.