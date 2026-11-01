$45 Nintendo Switch Games Now Available for $3.59 on eShop

Two Nintendo Switch games that normally cost $45 on the Nintendo eShop are now available for $3.59. This is roughly $1.80 per game. There is no native Nintendo Switch 2 version of either game on the eShop, but both games are playable on the current Nintendo console via backward compatibility. This price, though, is only available on the Nintendo eShop until November 21.

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For the next few weeks, in addition to a Nintendo Switch exclusive game for $2, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users can grab both Lacuna and Encodya in a bundle for $3.59, courtesy of a 92% discount on the eShop. The pair of games have never been cheaper on the digital Nintendo Switch storefront. And as you would expect, this is one of the biggest discounts currently live on the Nintendo eShop.

For those unfamiliar with the pair of games, Lacuna is a sci-fi dialogue-driven adventure game released in 2021 by developer DigiTales Interactive. This game flew under the radar of many in 2021, but not due to a lack of quality. To this end, and as evidenced by its 86 on Metacritic, it is one of the best sci-fi games of its year. Meanwhile, the other Nintendo Switch game in the bundle, Encodya, is also a 2021 release, but from developer Chaosmonbger Studios. It is not as good, as evidenced by its 67 on Metacritic, but it does have its fans.

Lacuna

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Lacuna is a sci-fi noir adventure game where you play as Neil Conrad, a CDI agent who has awoken to the news of a murder. Your job is to solve this murder case, though it quickly becomes apparent that a lot more is at stake than just another murder case. You will need to interview suspects, collect evidence, and put the pieces together to try and solve the mystery.

Those who check out Lacuna on Nintendo Switch should expect a runtime of about 5 to 6 hours, though thanks to its branching story, completionists will need more like 12 hours with the sci-fi game.

Encodya

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Encodya is also a sci-fi adventure game, set in Neo Berlin 2062. In it, you play as a nine-year-old orphan named Tina, accompanied by a big, clumsy robot guardian named SAM-53. In this dark megalopolis ruled by corporations, Tina discovers her deceased father has left her with an important mission: to finish his work and save the world from grayness. On this mission, the pair will discover the true meaning of what it means to be alive.

Encodya is the longer of the two games here, coming in at about 8 to 9 hours long, though its 100% completion playthrough is shorter, coming in at roughly 10 hours long.