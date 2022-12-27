2021 Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG Potentially Heading to New Platforms

A popular role-playing game that released exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2021 might finally be heading to new platforms. Much like PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo often snags exclusive titles for its Switch console that aren't of the first-party variety. As such, these games always stand a chance of coming to different platforms on a long enough timeline. And while it remains to be seen if this game in question will be unshackled from Nintendo Switch, one notable insider has suggested that it could head elsewhere soon enough.

According to Nick Baker on the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Atlus could soon be planning to bring 2021's Switch exclusive title Shin Megami Tensei 5 to new platforms. Baker, who has had a number of accurate scoops in the past, noted that Xbox has looked to strike a deal that would bring not only Shin Megami Tensei 5 to Xbox consoles, but also Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne and Shin Megami Tensei 4. If true, this would be the second major Atlus franchise to come to Xbox platforms after the Japanese developer also announced earlier this year that it would be bringing Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal to Microsoft's gaming console.

Assuming that Baker's information here is true, it stands to reason that Atlus might also look to bring this trio of Shin Megami Tensei titles to PlayStation and PC as well. While SMT 3 has already landed on PC, PS4, and Switch in the form of a new remaster, SMT 4 and SMT 5 are currently locked to Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch respectively. Given how we've seen Atlus operate recently with its Persona series over the past year, though, it seems like the company is looking to expand the reach of its franchises quite a bit at the moment. As such, while this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being, it definitely sounds feasible that Shin Megami Tensei 5 could become more widely accessible down the road.

What do you think about Shin Megami Tensei 5 potentially heading to new platforms? Is this something that would interest you, or have you already played the game for yourself on Nintendo Switch? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.