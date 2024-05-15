Viral One Piece Theory Suggests Its Fabled Treasure Is Very Meta

One of the biggest mysteries of One Piece remains just that, a mystery. The One Piece treasure that was promoted by Gol D. Roger before his demise has yet to be discovered by Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, though the final saga has seen quite a few pirates making it their number one goal to find it. Now, a new theory is making the rounds online that hints at the idea of just what the One Piece treasure, and how it might be far more "meta" than many would think.

One of the biggest hints as to what the One Piece treasure could be was during the Wano Arc, in which a flashback scene saw Kozuki Oden joining Roger's crew. While the treasure itself wasn't revealed, anime fans had the opportunity to see Gol D. Roger's reaction to finding the highly sought-after item/s. Doing nothing but laugh in the face of the One Piece, the secret island that houses the treasure was dubbed the "Laugh Tale" as a result. Unfortunately, Roger did not reveal just what the treasure was before dying while in the World Government's captivity, meaning that it's up to Luffy and company to figure out what the bounty is.

Is The One Piece Treasure a Comic Book?

One Piece's latest manga chapter saw Dr. Vegapunk breaking down the "Void Century" from beyond the grave, as the Five Elders tried their hardest to make sure that his message didn't hit the ears of the Grand Line's denizens. As one fan theory claims, it might be possible that the One Piece is simply a story, which would explain why Gol D. Roger could do nothing but laugh once he saw it. It will be interesting to see whether the treasure is able to make Luffy the king of the pirates or if he will need to take another route to win the crown.

Both the anime adaptation and manga are in the throes of the shonen franchise's final saga, though this doesn't mean the story is set to end any time soon. As One Piece fans know, arcs could often last for years before reaching their conclusion, which is sure to be the case for the storyline that will end the Straw Hat Pirates' long journey.

