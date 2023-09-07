Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals First Games Running on New Console

Last week, we relayed word of a report about the Nintendo Switch 2 with some juicy details. Fast-forward, and it looks like this report was accurate. If you missed the previous report, the biggest claim it made was that Final Fantasy 7 Remake was going to be a Switch 2 game. To this end, it was suggested it could end up being a launch game for the new Nintendo console. What's surprising though is that not only is the PlayStation exclusive game supposedly coming to Switch 2, but with supposed PS5-level graphics. The rumor specifically claims that the game looks and runs like a PS5 game on the Switch 2.

The report reveals more than this -- such as a new camera feature and backward compatibility -- but to the new reports. According to VGC, Nintendo has shown the Switch 2 to various developers at Gamescom behind closed doors. To this end, it had special tech demos, one of which showed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running at a higher framerate and resolution. There's no guarantee the game could be getting a souped up Switch 2 version, but it seems possible based on this information.

Meanwhile, it's also claimed that Epic Game's The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo -- which was used in 2021 to showcase the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X -- was shown running on the target specs for the Switch 2. How well it ran, we don't know, but it's impressive nonetheless. Coupling this, the demo was apparently making use of Nvidia's DLSS upscaling technology and advanced ray tracing. The end result were visuals on par with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Of course, this is great news for Nintendo fans, but not their wallets. If the Switch 2 is competing with the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the power front, it's going to be competing with them on the price front as well.

Of course, take all of this information with a grain of salt, but some of this new information has been collaborated elsewhere, and now we have multiple reliable sources echoing the same things. As a result, there's been a ton of chatter about the Switch 2 this morning, but so far Nintendo has not chimed in with any comment. We don't anticipate this changing for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.