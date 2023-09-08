Nintendo Direct Leaker Reveals New Game Announcements

Those who were playing games in the early 90s were likely doing it on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, also known as the SNES. In 1990 specifically, Nintendo gamers were treated to and spent time playing the likes Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Dr. Mario, Final Fantasy III, F-Zero, Super Mario World, and Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. 1990 was the year the SNES debuted in Japan, but it didn't come west until 1991.

As for 1991, it was the year of Street Fighter 2, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Sonic the Hedgehog, Streets of Rage, Duke Nukem, Final Fantasy IV, Battleroads, Super Castlevania IV, and a few other all-time classics. As noted, F-Zero was birthed in 1990, but many didn't play it in the west until 1991 when it released alongside the SNES. Whenever you started playing the series, there's a good chance you haven't played it in quite some as the series has been dormant since 2004. In its 14-year-run before 2004, it saw numerous releases, but despite demand, it's not returned with a new game in almost 20 years. That said, according to well-known and reliable leaker Pyoro, a new F-Zero game is in the works and going to be revealed at the next Nintendo Direct.

If you haven't kept up with the Nintendo Direct rumors, one is rumored to happen this month. Whether this will happen or not, remains to be seen, but even if it doesn't Nintendo will surely have one before the end of the year, and it's apparently going to include not just a new F-Zero game announcement, but a new Donkey Kong game announcement.

Donkey Kong is a series that got its start earlier than F-Zero. While many know the character from Mario, it's been around since 1981. That said, it's also been on ice for a bit, though nowhere near as long. Its last game came eight years ago in 2014. This may not seem very long, but it's much longer than fans have had to wait in the past for a new Donkey Kong game.

Let's just say fans of a certain MATLAB function will be happy with the upcoming Direct — Pyoro (@Pyoro_X) September 8, 2023

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this unofficial information, but it's laced with speculation. So far, it's not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo, and we don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.