Nintendo Insider Leaks Major Nintendo Switch 2 Game

A Nintendo insider has leaked a major Nintendo Switch 2 game releasing next year alongside the rumored next Nintendo console, though right now there is no word if the game will be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game or not. Whatever the case, the game in question has already been announced. In fact, it was announced last week at The Game Awards. And those who grew up playing games on the Nintendo Game Boy and the SNES will need no introduction to the game.

In case you missed it, at The Game Awards, Square Enix announced Visions of Mana, a new mainline entry in the Mana series, a series that got its start back in 1991 originally as a Final Fantasy spin off. Right now, the game is slated to arrive in 2024 via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch is suspiciously missing from this list, and that is apparently because it's going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 game.

This new information comes the way of well-known Nintendo insider, Zippo. According to Zippo, this will be one of Square Enix's first games on the new Nintendo console, but that's just the tip of the iceberg apparently. Zippo adds that Square Enix is planning "extensive support" of the console, with franchises both big and small.

"Speaking of which, I'm now hearing that this new installment of the Mana series will be coming to Nintendo's new console, alongside the other announced platforms," claims Zippo. "This will be one of Square Enix's first games released for the new system, so that's pretty damn exciting. And that's just the top of the iceberg. Square is planning an extensive support for their next system, with franchises, big and small. I'm very excited to see more. More soon."

Is any of this true? We don't know. There's no way to verify this information at the moment, but it seems likely. It's a pretty safe bet, as there is almost no way this game is not coming to Nintendo platforms, so the lack of Nintendo platforms is suspicious, unless you factor in the fact that Switch 2 has yet to be announced by Nintendo. That said, be sure to still take everything here with a grain of salt. Likely is different than official.