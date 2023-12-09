Nintendo Switch Users Can Soon Play Fan-Favorite RPG After Long Wait

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can finally play a fan-favorite RPG, and so fairly soon as the game is scheduled to come to Switch platforms in "early 2024," which indicates a release sometime in the first three months of the year. And it's been a long time coming for Switch fans, as they game was first released back in 2018, and announced for Switch back in the summer of 2021. The mystery game in question is Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition from Warhorse Studios.

When Kingdom Come: Deliverance was originally released, it was weighed down by some major performance issues. In addition to this, it's a very hardcore, and sometimes obtuse, experience. As a result, it didn't quite resonate with critics. However, it managed to sell millions of copies, and cultivate a cult following. And for many, it is one of the best RPGs ever made. The people who love the game really love it.

"You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith," reads an official story synopsis about the open-world RPG. "Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!"

"It's hands down one of the best games I've ever played," reads one of many glowing user reviews for the game on Steam. "Definitely in my top 10 games of all time. Together with Red Dead Redemption 2 is has the most realistic, beautiful and immersive game world I've ever seen. My first play through took 270 something hours (incl. the DLC's), because one can get themselves lost in this beautiful world with all the quests and activities. I highly recommend it to everyone who looks for a great role playing game that has realistic fighting mechanics and represents the late middle ages very accurately."

For those out of the loop, the Royal Edition of the game -- which is the version coming to Switch -- includes the following: Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman's Lot, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – HD Sound Pack, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon, Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of The Past. If it costs what it costs on other platforms, it will cost $30 on Switch when it releases.