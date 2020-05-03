Nintendo Switch Getting New Sci-Fi Thriller This August

✖

Nintendo Switch is getting a new sci-fi thriller. Wired Productions and Keoken Interactive have announced that Deliver Us The Moon is coming to the Nintendo platform this August, or more specifically, August 14. We knew the 2019's sci-fi game was coming to the Nintendo Switch, but previously there was no release date for the port. According to the pair, this date applies not just to North America, but Europe as well.

Deliver Us The Moon is a sci-fi thriller that debuted last year via the PC, and has since come to PS4 and Xbox One. Upon release, it debuted to decent critical acclaim. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic score ranges from 67 to 76. Meanwhile, over on Steam, 87% of users have reviewed the game positively across nearly 1,700 reviews.

As for the game itself, it's set in an apocalyptic near-future where Earth's natural resources have been depleted. Earth is frantically trying to figure out to survive, and as a result, a lone astronaut is sent to the moon on a critical mission to save humanity from extinction. If any of this sounds familiar, it's because it's pretty commonplace sci-fi, but the story does go deeper than this surface level pitch.

"The World Space Agency colonized and operated from the moon until one fateful night all communications with Earth ceased and the energy source was lost," adds an official description. "Now, years later, you assume the role of Earth's last astronaut on a do-or-die mission to investigate what happened and save humanity."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how much the game will cost on Nintendo Switch, but it should be in the ballpark of how much it costs on Steam, which is $25. That said, as you may know, games sometimes cost a bit more on Nintendo Switch than they do on other platforms, so it's quite possible this one will cost $30 to $40 on the hybrid console.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on Nintendo Switch be sure to peep all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.