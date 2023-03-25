Nintendo eShop Sale Makes One of the Best Switch Games $1.99

Thanks to a new Nintendo eShop sale, one of the best games available on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite is only $1.99. Normally the game in question runs at $19.99, so this represents a savings of $18, made possible by a discount of 90 percent. That said, the offer is only available until April 9, 2023. After this, the game will revert back to its normal price point. As for what the mystery game is, it's Inside.

For those unfamiliar with Inside, it is widely considered one of the best games of its generation and right up there with the greatest puzzle platformers ever made. Alongside its predecessor, 2010's Limbo, it played a massive role in carving out the atmospheric 2.5D puzzle-platformer subgenre. Released by Playdead in 2016, the sophmore effort from the Danish studio garnered a 93 Metacritic score upon release and went on to sell millions of copies. It sits at the round table that is the best games of 2016 alongside the likes of Persona 5, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Overwatch, Dark Souls 3, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine expansion.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere."

On Nintendo Switch, the game requires a 1.5 GB download. For that and $1.99, you get one of the best games of the last decade and three to four hours of content depending on your ability to solve puzzles. On Switch, the game supports the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

