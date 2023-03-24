Mario Games on Nintendo Switch Get Another Massive Sale

Nintendo is holding yet another massive sale on Super Mario Bros. games playable on the Nintendo Switch family of devices. The Nintendo Switch eShop is the best place to shop for these deals since it's the quickest way to get the game going as soon as possible, but other retailers have also gotten in on the sales in celebration of Mario Day from earlier in the month. This second wave of Mario-themed deals just so happens to conveniently run from now until April 7th which is when The Super Mario Bros. Movie was first supposed to come to theaters before the movie's release date was moved up by two days.

Unfortunately for those who might be looking for more deals in this one that weren't found in the first wave of sales, there aren't quite as many games included in Wave 2. In fact, many of the games that were included in Wave 1 are repeats in Wave 2 with fewer games overall included in this latest selection. Considering how seldomly Nintendo games actually go on sale -- sales on first-party games like Mario are particularly uncommon -- these deals are still worthwhile for those who might not own some of these yet or were holding off during Wave 1 to see what was coming next.

In this week's sale, a total of six different games are discounted, and they're all strictly Mario-related. That means no Donkey Kong games nor are there any Yoshi games included in this sale, but again, some of them are still worth perusing. You can find the games on sale this time listed out below along with their each of discounted prices.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- $39.99

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Game + Booster Course Pass) -- $39.99

Super Mario Odyssey -- $39.99

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $39.99

Super Mario Maker 2 -- $39.99

Super Mario World 3D + Bowser's Fury -- $39.99

All of these games save for the bundle normally cost the Nintendo premium price of $59.99, so the savings amount to 33% off each of the games. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still getting new content to this day thanks to the Booster Course Pass, so if you somehow don't have this game yet, the bundle's not too bad an option.