Cancelled Nintendo Switch Game Now Releasing Next Week

A previously cancelled Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is no longer cancelled and is actually releasing next week on March 23. If this sequence of events sounds odd, it's because it is. It's not often a game is cancelled and then resurrected. What's even less common is for a game/port to release roughly four years after being cancelled. That's a meaty stretch of time, but it's coming to an end.

The game in question is called Song of Memories, which is currently only available on PS4 and PC. It debuted back in 2017, via the PS4, but only in Japan. Then in 2018 it got a worldwide release, but only via PC. And then in 2019, it came west, via the PS4, and the plan was for this release to be accompanied by a debut on Nintendo Switch. However, a month before its release, the Switch version was canned over "development complications." And this was the end of the timeline for the game, or so fans thought. Today, it was announced that the Switch version is back on and coming March 23. It will cost $28.99 when it releases and be available only via the Nintendo eShop.

"A story of love and crisis. A dramatic visual novel where your choices determine the ending of the story. In a grand and mysterious world woven together by beautiful graphics and an emotional story, you become the protagonist and forge your own destiny," reads an official blurb about the game."

The game's description continues, going into story details: "The protagonist, who is unaware of the discovery of an unknown virus in the world, enjoys a happy school life with six beautiful girls. Little did they know that it would become a time that would never return... In the first half of the story, the common route is filled with event scenes that can be called the epitome of gal games! They spend their time enjoying events like the pool event and date event. There are more than 100 common events alone!"

For more Nintendo Switch coverage, and for more Nintendo coverage in general -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest eShop deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, drop a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be picking this up on Switch now that it's finally releasing?