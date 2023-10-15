Nintendo Switch Getting One of the Most Popular Board Games Ever

What is widely considered one of the most popular board games of all time is making its way to Nintendo Switch early next month. Generally speaking, the Switch is already home to video game versions of a variety of different board games. Titles like Uno, Monopoly, and Clubhouse Games, which is a collection of a number of various tabletop games, all happen to be downloadable on Nintendo's console. Now, a board game that has previously come to PlayStation and Xbox platforms will soon be making the jump to Switch as well.

Releasing on November 9, Catan – Console Edition is poised to release on Switch. This video game adaptation of Catan will contain virtually all of the same features and gameplay stylings found in the board game iteration. Because this is a board game, though, Catan on Switch will allow players to play with one another online through multiplayer that is cross-play compatible with PlayStation and Xbox. Additionally, those looking to solely play with others in their own vicinity can access the couch-multiplayer aspect of the title. Beyond these key features, Catan for Switch will also offer a Season Pass that can be purchased separately. This DLC will give buyers access to five championship maps and an expansion titled "The Helpers."

📣 CATAN: Console Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch!



📅 Available from 9th November 2023



⛵ Race to settle the uncharted island of Catan, trading your way to Victory



🎉 On Nintendo Switch https://t.co/patTtVmYK2#CATANConsole #ConsoleEdition pic.twitter.com/xfx4roo7vd — CATAN – Console Edition (@DTGBoardgames) October 12, 2023

"Players will immerse themselves in a vibrant animated board, populated with characters farming and mining resources, sheep roaming their respective hexes and the Robber waiting for the moment to move," says the official description of Catan in an accompanying press release. "Ships occupy the surrounding harbors, and settlements and cities appear as players continue to build and trade with one another. Success comes with earning Victory Points, which can be gained in various ways, including building the 'Longest Road' or amassing the 'Largest Army.' Building cities and settlements also earn Victory Points, as well as through the tactical use of Development Cards."

"The Helpers expansion pack adds an additional layer of strategy (and fun) to the base game of Catan by introducing 12 characters known as Helpers. Each Helper brings its own unique and specialized skills to give players a strategic advantage in developing their fledgling communities into thriving cities. The rules and conditions of victory remain the same as it was in the base game, but the way to get there is more intriguing. Players will need to make sure they own the base Catan – Console Edition game to make use of this expansion."

To learn more about many of the core aspects that will be seen in Catan – Console Edition on Switch, you can find a list of its features attached below.

