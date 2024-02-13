Nintendo Switch Sale Offers Big Discounts for Switch Exclusives

A number of big exclusives for the Nintendo Switch are now on sale for a limited period of time. When it comes to sales for first-party titles from Nintendo on Switch, they're few and far between. Compared to the likes of PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo still charges $60 for its own exclusives many years after they've initially released. Luckily, a new promotion has kicked off within the past day that sees some sizable discounts now hitting some of Nintendo's biggest releases of the past few years.

Available at Target for this entire week, Nintendo has marked down four of its most popular Switch games. The games that are part of this sale include Super Mario Party, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and Splatoon 3. All of these games are relatively recent additions to the Switch catalog outside of Super Mario Party, which launched back in 2018. As for their prices, they've all been slashed by $20 and now are retailing for $39.99. While these savings are drastic, they're still notable given how infrequently Switch games are put on sale.

To make this deal just a bit sweeter, this sale has also been picked up by additional retailers that include Walmart and Amazon. Other stores that happen to price match should also end up selling these games for this amount. Additionally, this sale happens to also extend to the digital editions of these Nintendo-published titles as well. That means that if you would prefer to simply buy a code that you can redeem on the Nintendo eShop for these games, you can do that for the same price as the physical version. This is something that retailers don't always do, so it's a big plus to see it done so this time around.

How do you feel about this new sale that Nintendo is offering for these popular Switch games? Are you going to pick any of these titles while they're part of this weekly promotion? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.