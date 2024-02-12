New Nintendo Rumor Has Good News for Pokemon Fans

A new Nintendo rumor making the rounds has some good news for Pokemon fans. It is unclear what Pokemon fans should expect from 2024. There's only thing true Pokemon fans want, which is a remake of Pokémon Colosseum, but unfortunately society is nowhere near its utopia stage yet, so this will not be happening. That said, Pokemon fans should get a better idea of what's in store this year if a new rumor of a Pokemon presents being around the corner is true.

According to this new rumor, a new Pokemon presentation is happening this month. Unfortunately, this is all the rumor says. There's no mention when exactly this month, when it will be announced, or what will be featured. If this does happen, it will probably happen before any Nintendo Switch 2 event, so the look into the future would probably just be a taste of what is to come. To this end, it could just be to showcase new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content.

As you may know, a previous rumor suggested Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to get more content in 2024, likely because of how successful it has been and because it is a transitional period for the series and Nintendo hardware, and as a result there needs to be a stopgap.

As for this latest rumor, it comes the way of Spanish source called Universo Nintendo. Many consider the source reliable, but it is unclear how extensive their track record is to back up these claims. Whatever the case, remember this is all rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt. As for Nintendo and Game Freak, neither have commented on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change, but if it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

