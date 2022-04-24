New Nintendo Switch Update Bans "NSFW" Words

✖

A new update for the Nintendo Switch may have banned some words that some could deem NSFW (not safe for work). This update in question is one that Nintendo actually pushed out to Switch owners in the past week, which means there's a good chance that many have already downloaded it for themselves. That being said, Nintendo is usually quite cagey about what it actually tweaks in these console updates, so it's hard to ever know with great detail every single change. Luckily, one Switch dataminer has found some interesting new info with this patch.

According to a dataminer that goes by the name OatmealDome, Nintendo banned a couple of different words as part of this new Switch update. The patch, which is version 14.1.1 for Switch consoles, primarily looks to just improve stability and general performance. In addition, though, OatmealDome notes that Nintendo also banned the word (or term) "sendnudes" as part of this update. It also banned a number of different phrases that involve death for those using the Japanese language.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update]



Version 14.1.1 updated the bad words list to add the following:



- "sendnudes" for all languages

- various phrases involving death in katakana （starting with シンデ〜） for Japanese — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 19, 2022

If you think it might be weird for Nintendo to ban these words in isolation, well, they're by no means the only words that are banned on the console. Nintendo has always implemented certain filters on the console so that players aren't allowed to create their user profiles or say other things on the platform that might not be appropriate. In fact, nearly all gaming consoles implement a filter of some sort in this regard.

Still, even though it might make sense to ban certain words on the Switch, this latest restriction is probably one of the more nebulous bans that has been implemented. Most people likely won't take a huge offense with the word that has been disqualified, although it's understandable how it got nixed.

What do you think about Nintendo continuing to ban certain words and terms from Switch consoles? Do you agree with this practice in a general sense? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]