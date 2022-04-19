New Nintendo Switch System Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now available for Nintendo Switch, bringing the system up to version 14.1.1. While Nintendo has released some exciting changes over the last few weeks, this one is about as small as it gets, simply offering stability improvements for the system. The company has not offered anything specific on what’s been changed, but it’s a safe bet that fans will figure out quickly if anything significant has been altered on the console. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 14.1.1 (Released April 18, 2022)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

In the grand scheme of things, that’s pretty dull, but hopefully these changes will improve the console for the better and keep things running smoothly! The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success since its release more than five years ago, selling millions of units worldwide and generating incredible software sales. The Switch’s success has also led to greater interest in franchises than seen on previous systems. This year is looking like it could provide even more exciting games for the platform, including highly-anticipated titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Bayonetta 3. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was previously set to release this year, but it was recently pushed back to early 2023.

Earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch console added a long-requested feature: the ability to group games by folder. That option allows players to make things a bit tidier on the home screen, and came after fans had been begging for years to see it included. There are still a number of other features fans would like to see, including the ability to download alternate themes besides those currently offered. Themes were a big hit with 3DS owners, so fans have been hoping to see the option on Switch, as well. For now, Nintendo Switch owners will just have to keep waiting!

