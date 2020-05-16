Nintendo Switch, PS4, and More Getting New Pokemon-Like Game This Summer

✖

The Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a new Pokemon-inspired game this summer. More specifically, developer Vewo Interactive and publisher PQube have announced that the former's monster-catching game, Nexomon: Extinction, which is clearly inspired by the Pokemon series, especially the Pokemon games of yesteryear, will hit not just the Nintendo Switch this summer, but the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And to accompany this news, the pair also revealed a brand new trailer of the game.

According to the Vewo Interactive, Nexomon: Extinction is a return to, and celebration of, classic monster-catching games that features a brand new type of story, eccentric characters, and 300 unique Nexomon monsters to trap and tame.

"The world is on the brink of extinction as mighty Tyrant Nexomon fight for dominion over humans and monsters," reads an official story blurb about the game. "Join the guild of tamers and begin an epic journey to restore balance before all hope is lost…

Nexomon: Extinction is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and is currently scheduled to release sometime this summer. In addition to a precise release date, it's unclear how much the game will cost at launch.

Below, you can continue to read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Begin Your Journey – Leave the orphanage you grew up in, choose your first Nexomon, and start your life as a Tamer.

Explore a World Teeming with Nexomon – Trap and tame over 300 brand new Nexomon from eleven elemental types, with powerful evolutions.

Join the Fight – Tyrant Nexomon roam free and the Guild of Tamers is stretched to the limit, can you change the tide of the battle?

Battle Trainers and Tyrants – Step up and take on would-be challengers and dangerous foes in beautifully animated turn-based battles.

Discover Diverse Regions – From arid deserts to freezing tundra, navigate challenging environments, and manage their effects on your Nexomon.

