Nintendo Switch System Update Live, Patch Notes Released

A new update is now live on Nintendo Switch, bringing the console up to version 16.0.3. As we've seen with most of the console's updates over the last few months, this one doesn't offer too much; it seems like the company is focused on small improvements to the console's stability. Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn't offered any substantial details about those improvements, and the impact they'll have on the user experience. For now, users will just have to keep an eye open and see if they can spot any changes! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below:

Ver. 16.0.3 (Released May 8, 2023)

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

While Nintendo Switch fans don't have much to look forward to from this update, this week should still be an exciting one for users. After all, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on Friday, May 12th, and previews for the game have been quite positive. The sequel to Breath of the Wild might be the most highly-anticipated game in the console's history, and Zelda fans are hoping that it can match or surpass the heights of Breath of the Wild. Thankfully, an end to the wait is nearly in sight!

Following Tears of the Kingdom's release, Nintendo's plans for 2023 are a pretty big mystery. Pikmin 4 is slated to release in July, and DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is scheduled for fall and winter. Nothing else is known beyond that, and there's been heavy speculation whether we might see a new console released by Nintendo. Switch has been available for more than six years now, and the console has been an incredible success story. It will be interesting to see if Nintendo's next system will be able to continue that success, but for now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Are there any improvements you'd like to see Nintendo add through an update? Do you think that Nintendo will release a new console this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!