Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals Chesnaught Tera Raid Details

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has steadily been bringing back some of the franchise's beloved starter Pokemon through 7-Star Tera Raid events. The Pokemon Company has revealed details about the next one, and this time players will have the opportunity to obtain Chesnaught, the final evolved form of Chespin. The event will run from May 12th through May 14th, and once again from May 19th through May 21st. As we've seen with other 7-Star Raid events, this Chesnaught will not just have its default Tera type; instead, players can expect to have a Rock Tera type. As has been the case, Chesnaught can only be caught once per save file.

Chesnaught is a Grass and Fighting-type that first appeared in Pokemon X and Y. Chespin is one of three starter Pokemon made available in Kalos, alongside Fennekin and Froakie. Full Pokemon Home compatibility still hasn't come to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so these 7-Star Raid events remain the only way to obtain some fan favorites. Of course, a Chesnaught imported from Pokemon Home would presumably have a Grass Tera Type, so players that want to mix up their strategies might also be happy to have these opportunities. A player can change a Pokemon's Tera type using Tera Shards, but it can be a lot of work trying to obtain the number required!

Tera types are a new introduction to the Pokemon franchise, and allow a player to change their Pokemon's type, provided the Tera Orb is charged. This can give Pokemon a strategic advantage in battle they might not otherwise have. For example, as a Grass-type Pokemon, Chesnaught would normally be weak to Fire-type attacks. If a player were to Terastallize Chesnaught in battle, it would become a Rock-type, and would now have the advantage! In Pokemon X and Y, Chesnaught normally learns Rollout, and can also learn several other Rock-type moves via TM. At this time, it's unclear what moves Chesnaught will have when players catch it, but hopefully that will be the case in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well. Otherwise, players can always teach it Tera Blast!

