Splatoon 3 Reveals Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Splatfest Winner

This weekend, Splatoon 3 players were treated to a Splatfest competition based on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The competition tasked players with choosing between Team Power, Team Wisdom, and Team Courage, with each one centered around a piece of the Triforce. The results are in, and the whole thing went to Team Power! Team Power was in the lead at the halfway point, and it seems they were able to hang on to get the overall win.Team Power had 7 points from most conch shells, 8 points from most votes (at 36.9%) and 42 points for Clout with a grand total of 57 points!

In every Splatfest competition since the original Splatoon game, the idols pick a side to root for (though players won't actually see them competing). Some Splatoon fans are passionate enough that they'll make their own Splatfest decision based on what their favorite idol is backing. This time around, Shiver backed Team Power, Frye was on Team Wisdom, and Big Man was Team Courage. Of course, each team also represented a corresponding Zelda character (Ganondorf, Zelda, and Link), so Splatoon fans might have had to take that into consideration while making their pick, as well!

Splatfests continue to be one of the biggest highlights of the Splatoon series. The competitions tend to motivate the community in a major way, and bring out a lot of passion. Sometimes the themes can be on the sillier side, but Nintendo has also used them as a way of promoting new games. Back in the fall, a Splatfest competition tasked players with choosing their favorite starter Pokemon type, just ahead of the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Tears of the Kingdom is arguably the biggest Nintendo Switch release since then, so it only makes sense to see the game get a Splatfest of its own. As with the Pokemon Splatfest, the Zelda Splatfest has even received its own tie-in merchandise in the form of t-shirts, which are currently available through Nintendo's online store.

