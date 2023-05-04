Every Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-Order and Purchase Bonus Revealed Thus Far
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on May 12th, and when it does, franchise fans will have to decide where they're buying the Nintendo Switch game from. As is usually the case with a game this big, several retailers are offering bonuses for pre-ordering the game, or buying it in stores. Below, we've compiled every pre-order bonus for the game, and where it can be acquired. Some of these items will be subject to availability, so readers should check closely with retailers to ensure they get the best deal.
As the release date draws closer, this post will be updated with any additional bonuses that are revealed for Tears of the Kingdom. At this point, it would be surprising to see many more revealed, but since the Target bonus was only just unveiled earlier today, it's possible that more retailers are holding out until the actual week of the game's release. Tears of the Kingdom is one of the year's most highly-anticipated games, and retailers will definitely want to get fans to purchase it from them!
Keep reading to see which retailers have incentives for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!
GameStop
Zelda fans that grab Tears of the Kingdom from GameStop will receive a wooden plaque, which features an image of Link's new Ultra Hand ability. The item can be obtained through in-store purchases as well as online, but those who do pre-order online will have to bring their receipt into a location to get one.
Pre-order from GameStop right here.
Target
Participating Target locations will have an adventure hip pack available starting on May 12th. The hip pack will feature an image of the ruined Master Sword from Tears of the Kingdom. The purchase bonus appears to be exclusive to physical store locations, and online pre-orders do not include an incentive item.
Pre-order from Target right here.
Walmart.com
Walmart.com initially offered a wall scroll based on Tears of the Kingdom. That quickly sold out, and the retailer began to offer a black-colored wall scroll instead. As of this writing, that item also seems to be no longer available, so Zelda fans will want to check back frequently to see if that changes over the next few days.
Pre-order from Walmart.com right here.
Best Buy
Zelda fans that go through Best Buy will receive an art print based on the game. The art print is based on the cover art for Tears of the Kingdom, which features an image of Link looking down on Hyrule from one of the new locations in the sky.
Pre-Order from Best Buy right here.
Amazon
Amazon users in Japan are getting a Zelda-themed spoon or fork with their pre-order for Tears of the Kingdom. That's definitely one of the strangest pre-order options we've seen, but it's also one that many Zelda fans wouldn't mind receiving. Unfortunately, as of this writing, Amazon U.S. currently does not have any pre-order bonus offered, but this post will be updated should that change.
Pre-order from Amazon right here.