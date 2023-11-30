Nintendo Switch Online Users Get New Free Classic Download

Nintendo Switch Online users have a new free download courtesy of a free game available via the Nintendo Switch subscription service. The primary reason many Switch users are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online is access to the classic games library features games from the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, N64, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance. The secondary reason is the ability to play all online games with limitations or restrictions. There are other perks beyond this though. For example, every once in a while, Nintendo releases a Nintendo Switch Online-exclusive game. The latest example of this is F-Zero 99, which was released earlier this year, and which just got its first major update.

What does this new, and free, update do to the game? Well, more than one thing. Most notably though it adds "Classic" mode, which reduce the player count from 99 to 20-player races and apply the same rules as the SNES version of F-Zero. In addition to this, it also adds Lucky Ranks gameplay.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for the update, which is already live on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED at the moment of writing this.

New Additions

Added a new Classic mode. These are 20-player races with the same rules as the Super NES version of F-Zero. Classic races are one variety of special event and will be held periodically.

Added Lucky Ranks gameplay. Every time you enter a race, your rank and the machine you used will be recorded. After entering five races, you can reveal the Lucky Ranks. If your ranks match any of the ranks on the cards – or your machine matches the machine shown – you can receive in-game rewards. You can reach the Lucky Ranks screen by pressing the L Stick on the main menu. You can reveal the Lucky Ranks card once per day.

Added backdrops, badges, and borders that can be used to customize Pilot Cards. After meeting the specified conditions, you will be able to use them for customization. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting Workshop on the main menu, and then selecting Pilot Cards.



Other Adjustments and Changes

Made it easier to return to the main menu after crashing out or getting ranked out during Mini Prix or Grand Prix races. (In Ver. 1.0.2 and earlier there were cases where, depending on the timing, it was not possible to leave the race for a little while).

Adjusted the difficulty for the initial startup training to make it easier. A feature to skip training has also been added, making it possible to enter online races with other players right away. After the first training race has ended, you can skip all remaining training by pressing the Y Button on the main menu. Additionally, from the second race (F-Zero 25) onward, an option to skip to the next race will display if you crash out or are ranked out. You cannot return to a training once you have skipped it.

In F-Zero 99, players who just started the game or are not yet used to the gameplay will now be matched together.

Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

While we have the patch notes for the download, Nintendo does not disclose the file size of the update, which means the only insight we can offer about how long it may take to download is note there is new content, which usually bloats file sizes.