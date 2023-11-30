Xbox Wants Game Pass on Nintendo Switch and PS5

Over the last few years, Microsoft's vision for the video game industry has expanded beyond support for just one console. Instead, the company tends to talk about the "Xbox ecosystem," and the way that players can now enjoy Xbox games and services on PC and mobile devices through Xbox Game Pass. There's been talk about the possibility of that ecosystem someday extending to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, but Xbox Game Pass has yet to release on either platform. That could one day change, as Xbox CFO Tim Stuart recently raised the possibility at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit.

"It's a bit of a change of strategy. Not announcing anything broadly here, but our mission is to bring our first-party experiences [and] our subscription services to every screen that can play games. That means smart TVs, that means mobile devices, that means what we would have thought of as competitors in the past like PlayStation and Nintendo," said Stuart.

Game Pass on Nintendo Switch

While Xbox is clearly interested in bringing Game Pass to other consoles, there are a lot of potential hurdles that could prevent it from happening. In Nintendo's case, there are plenty of games that likely wouldn't be playable, including titles like Starfield. Microsoft could avoid having to deal with Switch's technological limitations by implementing Xbox Cloud Gaming instead; that method has allowed Xbox One users to enjoy games that wouldn't otherwise be playable on the system, including Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Microsoft and Nintendo have established a strong working relationship over the last few years, resulting in things like Banjo-Kazooie's addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the release of games like GoldenEye and Jet Force Gemini through Nintendo Switch Online. However, Nintendo could still oppose adding Xbox Game Pass to Switch as it could cut into their own profits. Outside of Microsoft's first-party games, a large number of the titles available on the service come from indie developers. Indie games sell very well on Switch, often outperforming any other platform. If Xbox Game Pass were to come to Switch, it could have a big impact on those sales.

PlayStation vs. Xbox

Sony could oppose Xbox Game Pass coming to PlayStation for that exact same reason. Also, while Nintendo and Microsoft have a positive relationship, the same can't be said for Microsoft and Sony. The two companies recently went to war over Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard, with Sony fiercely arguing against the acquisition. When the dust was settled, Sony did sign an agreement to keep Call of Duty games on PlayStation, but it's clear that there's not much love between the two companies. Things might change in the future, but for now, those interested in subscribing to Game Pass will have to enjoy the service on PC or Xbox consoles.

