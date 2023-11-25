Nintendo Switch Critically Acclaimed Game Discounted From $40 to $1.99

The Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on the Nintendo eShop has discounted over 1,000 Nintendo Switch games and various DLC for these games. However, most of these Black Friday deals are either for inconsequential filler games or the size of the discount is insignificant. That said, there are deals and steals to be had. To this end, a critically acclaimed Nintendo Switch game that normally costs $40 is on sale for just $1.99 thanks to a 95 percent discount. Better yet, while this sale is available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it will actually be available for much longer than this. More specifically, the deal is available until December 14.

As for the mystery game in question it actually dates back to 2014, though it didn't come to the Nintendo Switch until the second year of its lifespan, 2018. Developed and published by 11 Bit Studios -- a studio based in Poland -- the game is This War of Mine, a survival management game inspired by the real-life siege of Sarajevo. At the time of its release, the game garnered favorable reviews that praised the game's depiction of war. To this end, it has a range of Metacritic scores, with the top being a 90, putting it in critically-acclaimed territory. More surprising than this, the game has sold seven million copies to date, a huge number for a game of its scope.

"In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive."

The game's official description continues: "Make life-and-death decisions driven by your conscience. Try to protect everybody from your shelter or sacrifice some of them for longer-term survival. During war, there are no good or bad decisions; there is only survival. The sooner you realize that, the better."

If you're interested in picking up this last-gen gem for $1.99, you will need to prepare to clear 4 GB of download space for it. Further, it's worth remembering this is the game with all of its DLC, so you're getting extra content that brings completionist playthroughs to 70 hours. That said, you can mainline the game in 10 to 15 hours. However you decide to play it, you're getting plenty of bang for your buck at that price point.