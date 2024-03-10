Nintendo Switch Online Deal Lets You Play Classic Nintendo Games Without Paying

A new and limited-time Nintendo Switch Online deals lets you try the subscription for free. It doesn't happen often, but right now there is a free Nintendo Switch Online trial. What is the special occasion? Well, the offer has been made as part of the ongoing Mario Day celebrations. Unfortunately, the free trial is not a whole month of the subscription service. Rather, it is a 14-day free trial. This is plenty of time to experience classic games from the NES, SNES, Game Boy, and other previous generations. As you may know, many games from these eras are substantially shorter compared to modern games, so if you only eat, drink, and play video games for 14 days, you can experience a huge chunk of what Nintendo Switch Online has to offer.

Unfortunately, the free trial is only for the base tier of the subscription service, which means you will miss out N64 titles among other games. Meanwhile, the offer -- which comes in the form of a free code -- must be claimed by March 17 and then redeemed no later than March 20. Beyond this, the only other requirement is you must be in one of the following regions: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Argentina.

If you meet all the requirements, and redeem the offer, you will recieve a special download code. From here, visit the Nintendo eShop on your Nintendo Switch console and select "Enter Code." Once the code is entered, your trial period will instantly begin. Codes can also be redeemed here.

Play together, play classic games featuring Mario, and have fun this #Mar10Day with a free trial of #NintendoSwitchOnline.



Unlike some similar offers on competing subscription services, this isn't limited to just new subscribers. Obviously, if you have an active subscription, you won't be able to redeem this, but if you've been a subscriber in the past, but aren't actively, you are still eligible for this offer.

