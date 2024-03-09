Major Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games on Sale Before They Release

A few notable upcoming Nintendo Switch games are on sale ahead each of their respective releases thanks to pre-order discounts. In the case of two of these Nintendo Switch games, they are 10 percent off, while the third Nintendo Switch game in question, is a more meatier 20 percent off. And there are no catches. There is no Nintendo Switch Online membership or any other kind of attached string. The only thing to note is these are pre-order discounts, so you need to obviously jump on pre-ordering before the game is out, which can always be a risky endeavor as there is no quality guarantee or your money back.

As for the three games in question, the most notable is Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, which is a re-release of the first two, classic Star Wars Battlefront games from yesteryear. This collection is out on March 14. The next game isn't out until April though, and it is Freedom Planet 2, a sequel to a game from 2014. And then the last Nintendo Switch game featured isn't out until the following month, May. That game is the long-awaited Biomutant port.

Below, you can read more about each upcoming Nintendo Switch game, check out a trailer for each Switch game, and find information about the individual pricing of each Switch game.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

"Fight in iconic battles from across the Star Wars galaxy. Play the classic Star Wars Battlefront games on modern consoles, online and offline in this complete classic collection. This Classic Collection includes: Star Wars Battlefront (Classic – Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace) Star Wars Battlefront II (Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena) (Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto).

Sale: $31.50 (10% Off)

Biomutant

"Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting and mutant ability action. A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its saviour or lead it to an even darker destiny?"

Sale: $31.99 (20% Off)

Freedom Planet 2

"Return to the vibrant world of Avalice to battle an ancient threat in the long-awaited sequel to the surprise indie action-platformer hit, Freedom Planet. In the years since the events of the original game, our three heroines have refined their signature abilities, making them more formidable than ever before. Take advantage of Lilac's speed with her Dragon Boost, reach new heights with Carol's Jump Disc or motorcycle, or take a more measured approach with Milla's shield. And all-new playable character Neera won't be left out in the cold, as she can use her powerful Frost Arts to punish foes. Like its predecessor, this high-speed platforming adventure delivers exhilarating momentum-based action, but advances the formula with new gameplay systems and enhancements."

Sale: $22.49 (10% Off)

