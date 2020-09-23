Nintendo Switch Online Update Adds New Free SNES and NES Games

✖

A new Nintendo Switch Online update has been released via Switch and Switch Lite, adding not one, not two, not three, but four new free and retro games to the Nintendo Switch Online library. Of these four games, three of them are from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), while the fourth and final game is the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). All four games are free and permanent additions to the Nintnedo Switch Online library, which means subscribers can enjoy them as much as they like as long as they maintain an active subscription.

As for the games themselves, the most notable is one of the SNES titles, and that's Donkey Kong Country 2. The other two SNES games are Mario's Super Picross and The Peace Keepers. Meanwhile, the new NES game is S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team.

As always, the only way to play any of these games is to be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, which runs at $20 a year. There's no other way to currently play these games on Switch or Switch Lite.

The New Games

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest p Kaptain K. Rool and his Kremlings have kidnapped Donkey Kong. Enter Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong, who are ready to brave the seas to save our hairy hero. Diddy Kong’s Cartwheel can sprint him across a distance, while Dixie Kong’s Helicopter Spin will let her float from high places. Play solo or with a friend in eight exciting worlds. All aboard, and let’s set sail!

Mario’s Super Picross: Use numbers as clues and chisel away squares to bring a hidden image to the surface, with Mario cheering you on as you progress through the game’s puzzles. You can get a friend in on the excavation too. Two chisels are better than one! This puzzle game launched on the Super Famicom™ system in 1995 and has never been released in the U.S. until now. You can view a video tutorial to help you dive into the game here.

The Peace Keepers: The DM Corp is responsible for a new string of troubling incidents. It’s up to Flynn and his crew to rise up and stop them. Progress through each stage by executing on the deep action gameplay and unleashing each character’s unique super attacks. The story changes based on the route you take!

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team: In the year 2029, Supreme Commander Vile Malmort and his army land on Earth, aiming for world domination. Your main objective is to send these alien invaders packing. Blast and fly through relentless enemies and bosses while collecting new weapons, speed boosts, and life recoveries. Get ready, soldier. You’re Earth’s only hope.

