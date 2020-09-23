Nintendo Accidentally Leaks Major New Switch Game

✖

Nintendo has accidentally leaked a major new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. This morning, Nintendo updated its list of upcoming games over on the Play Nintendo website, and in this section is a brand new game it hasn't announced yet. More specifically, the Play Nintendo website has leaked a brand new Switch exclusive from Nintendo itself dubbed Kirby Fighters 2.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo still hasn't officially announced the game or commented on the leak, but given the source of the leak, and what it reveals, there's little to no room to doubt its validity. Not only does the website reveal the game, but it reveals a piece of key art for the game, a $20 price point, and a description you can read below:

"Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities – including the brand-new Wrestler ability – and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandanna Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system."

What the listing doesn't reveal is a release date for the game. However, it mistakingly populating on the Play Nintendo website likely means it's releasing soon. This suggests it's a stealth-release, which Nintendo has been increasingly fond of in recent years.

Again, at the moment of writing this, Nintendo hasn't commented on this leak in any capacity. However, if it does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided. However, if a comment was going to come, it likely would have already. At this point, Nintendo is likely going to wait to make an official announcement.

