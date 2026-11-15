Free Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrades Released for 3 Switch Games

Free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades have been released for three Nintendo Switch games. In other words, there are three new Nintendo Switch 2 games that are available for free to those who own the previously released Nintendo Switch versions. It’s not incredibly rare for free Nintendo Switch 2 upgrades, but it’s not common either. To this end, there are usually a dozen free upgrades released every month. What’s more common are paid upgrade paths or no upgrade paths at all. To this end, getting three on top of each other is particularly not very common.

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None of the Nintendo Switch 2 games are very expensive, ranging from $15 to $25. If you somehow qualify for all three, though, you are saving a meaningful $65. Meanwhile, some free upgrade paths are restricted to a limited window, but there is no word of that being present here. This trio notably follows a similar free upgrade for a new Sega game.

Herdling

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Herdling is a single-player puzzle game from developer Okomotive and publisher Panic. The former is the studio behind 2018’s Far: Lone Sails and 2022’s Far: Changing Tides. Upon release, Herdling earned a Metacritic range of 74 to 79. It debuted in 2025.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 version, compared to the previous Nintendo Switch version, has enhanced resolution, increased performance, and greater detail, which results in “a smoother and more beautiful experience.”

Herdling, for those who decide to check it out on Nintendo Switch 2, is roughly three to five hours long and normally costs $25.

Rooftops & Alleys

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Rooftops & Alleys: The Parkour Game is a third-person single-player and multiplayer parkour game from developer MLMedia, which debuted with its release in 2025. It has a Metacritic range of 67 to 70.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 version increases the game’s frame rate from 60 to 120, improves the loading times, adds new community-created content, and adds multiplayer crossplay.

Rooftops & Alleys is about four to ten hours long, though its multiplayer component can bring this range up substantially. It normally costs $25.

A Little to the Left

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A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle game from developer Max Inferno and publisher Secret Mode. It served as the debut release for the former. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 75 to 77. Of the three games here, it is the most popular, but Herdling is probably the best of the three.

The new Nintendo Switch 2 version gives owners higher-resolution graphics, improved frame rates up to 120 fps, faster load times, and adds mouse controls.

A Little to the Left is between four and thirteen hours long, and for this content, Switch 2 users have to fork over $15 to the eShop.

If none of these new releases tickle your Switch 2’s fancy, or if you are after something more nostalgic than new, a PS1 exclusive was notably and recently stealth-released on the Switch 2.