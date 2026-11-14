$70 Nintendo Switch Game Now Available for $7 on eShop

A Nintendo Switch game that normally costs Nintendo fans $70 is now available on the Nintendo eShop for $7. There is a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game available on the eShop, but this version has only been dropped to $21. There is a $10 upgrade path available from the Switch to Switch 2 version, though, which effectively allows Switch 2 users to get the game for $17. This is not as good a deal as the Nintendo Switch version, but it’s better than the conventional offer.

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Between now and December 1 — courtesy of a massive 90% discount from developer Avalanche Software and publisher WB Games — Hogwarts Legacy is available for $7 on Nintendo Switch rather than $70. That’s $63 in savings. Naturally, the open-world RPG has never been cheaper than this on the Nintendo eShop. Meanwhile, the physical Switch version has never been cheaper than $49.99, which highlights just how much better the digital Nintendo market has been compared to the physical one.

Hogwarts Legacy was just released in 2023, so it’s not particularly old. On top of this, it’s very popular, so to see it discounted so much is surprising. As you may know, the open-world RPG was the best-selling game of 2023, notably beating Call of Duty that year. In fact, having sold over 40 million copies to date, it’s one of the best-selling video games of all time. Now it appears the aforementioned duo is trying to tempt anyone who has been unconvinced over the last three years with an absurdly low price.

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One of 2023’s Best Open-World RPGs

Not only is Hogwarts Legacy a best-seller, but it was well received by critics and consumers alike, particularly the latter. The Harry Potter game has glowing user reviews across the Internet, which pairs nicely with its 84 critic score on Metacritic.

Those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED who end up checking out the Harry Potter game now that it is so cheap should expect a runtime of about 25 to 30 hours just to beat the main story. Add side content, and this number is more like 45 to 50 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need somewhere between 70 and 80 hours with the magical RPG.

As for the game itself, it is a prequel to the Harry Potter novels, set about 100 years prior. To this end, you don’t need any background knowledge of the books or movies to play it. That said, where the game thrives is its recreation of Hogwarts and the surrounding areas players explore. Without the background nostalgia, it’s a bit of an average RPG, and thus may not be a great entry point into the franchise for newcomers.

If this Nintendo eShop deal doesn’t tickle your fancy or if you already own the Harry Potter RPG on Nintendo Switch, there is another noteworthy eShop deal currently available that drops one of the best Nintendo Switch games of all time to just $2.49.