Nintendo Switch Sports Rumor Says Popular Wii Sports Character Will Return

Earlier this month, Nintendo Switch Sports was officially revealed, bringing back a number of popular activities from Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort. To the disappointment of many, the game will not retain the Mii characters that originally appeared in those games, as the characters have been redesigned. However, a datamine of Nintendo Switch Sports suggests that the names of all of the Mii characters from Wii Sports Resort are in the game’s files, including Matt! In the 15 years since Wii Sports released, Matt has become something of an internet sensation, as fans of the game continue to play up his skill in Boxing and Swordplay.

An image of the game’s files was shared on Twitter by @HEYimHeroic, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

holy shit. holy shit guys Matt is canonically going to be in Switch Sports. all 100 CPU Mii names from the Miis in Wii Sports Resort are here, and Matt is no exception. oh my god holy shit pic.twitter.com/0kf4utIoXP — i'm alice (@HEYimHeroic) February 16, 2022

As with any rumor, readers should take this one with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation. While it does seem legitimate, there are no images, so it’s impossible to say if “Matt” is the same Matt that has inspired countless memes, or if the name will be attached to a totally different character. That would be a big disappointment for Wii Sports purists, so we’ll have to wait and see how things play out. Hopefully, the character will be just as skilled in the use of the sword as he was in Wii Sports Resort!

Released alongside the Nintendo Wii in 2006, Wii Sports was the definition of a system seller. The pack-in game included five activities in total: Boxing, Tennis, Golf, Baseball, and Bowling. In 2009, Nintendo followed up the game’s success with the release of Wii Sports Resort, which featured more games to play, and greater motion control accuracy thanks to the MotionPlus peripheral. At launch, Nintendo Switch Sports will include two activities from Wii Sports (Tennis and Bowling), one from Wii Sports Resort (Chambara/Swordplay), as well as three new sports: Soccer, Volleyball, and Badminton. Golf will also return as part of a free update releasing in the fall.

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release on April 29th. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

