This Is Probably The Weirdest Nintendo Switch Accessory You’ll Ever See

We’ve seen a number of useful Nintendo Switch accessories make their way to market, including recharge stations, secondary controllers and more. But one just popped up in Japan that has us wondering, “Um, why exactly?”

See, the Nintendo Switch is already an ideal portable system, whether you want to set it on the table and use the JoyCons, or whether you prefer an all-in-one portable playing set-up. But this stand, which was pointed out by Jake Kazdal on Twitter, has you being able to play the system with your JoyCons while the Nintendo Switch system hangs from a stand around your neck. No, really, you can see it in the tweet below.

The stand isn’t completely useless. It looks like you can actually turn the screen around 360 degrees and set it up on its own as a portable stand, although it’s hard to adjust its height, based on the picture. But, still, we can’t imagine who would need to use a stand such as this without using the system practically.

That said, it is Japan, where we’ve seen all sorts of strange knick-knacks sold in stores, so maybe this might strike your fancy. We’re not sure what it sells for, but it’s worth every penny – if you want to look weird.

