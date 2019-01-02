Nintendo Switch Will Be the Hottest Selling Console of 2019, Says Analyst

The Nintendo Switch has done gangbusters since its release nearly two years ago, selling over 25 million units worldwide (that number’s still being finalized, but it sounds accurate) and being on the receiving end of amazing games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But one analyst believes that this year could be its biggest to date.

A new report from GamesIndustry International suggests that Nintendo‘s console/handheld hybrid will continue to be a driving force for this year, powered by games like Animal Crossing, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and whatever else the publisher has planned.

Analyst Michael Pachter explained, “Switch will be the best selling console in 2019 as PS4 and Xbox One shift into the late stage phase of their sales lifecycles. We could have several hardware announcements next year: Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation reveals, and we may get more details on how Nintendo aims to plug the gap in its portfolio left by the declining 3DS platform. One option is to do nothing and stick with the current Switch strategy. That simplifies the platform strategy but may not be the most commercially efficient.”

Though Nintendo could likely introduce a new model of the Switch to boost sales even further, it’ll probably continue to focus on the core model as it stands right now, mainly because of allowing players to enjoy games both at home or on the go. After all, that’s the factor that drew such a large audience to the Switch in the first place. The ability to Switch.

With all the games that are coming from first-party studios, third-party partners and the indie front (which, might we add, is stronger than ever), the Nintendo Switch shouldn’t lose any of its momentum for 2019. What’s more, the “big N” probably has some announcements set for E3, including potential release dates for Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3 (we hope) and a few surprise reveals. There’s no stopping the momentum of this fun little hybrid system.

