World's Largest Nintendo Switch Donated to Children's Hospital

The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success since its release in 2017, and part of its popularity can be attributed to its portable nature. However, that can make the system easy to lose, so engineer Michael Pick rectified that by creating what he calls the "world's largest" Nintendo Switch. According to Pick, his version of the console weighs about 65 pounds and measures 70" by 30", making it 650 times bigger than a normal Nintendo Switch. It even includes a 4K display! Once the build was completed, Pick donated the console to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. A video of its creation can be found at the top of this page.

An image of Pick with the console can also be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

The buttons and sticks on Pick's version of the Switch console have all been 3D printed. The "Joy-Cons" on both sides of the Switch actually house authentic Joy-Cons from Nintendo, and the original unit alongside the Dock can be found on the left side, presumably allowing for new games to be swapped in and out. The Joy-Cons can similarly be removed easily, as well. While Pick's version of the Nintendo Switch seems a bit unwieldy, it is fully playable, and every button actually works! Most players will likely stick to using Pro Controllers, however, which are fully compatible. The build is an amazing feat, and Pick's video shows both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Fortnite working on the system.

Custom builds like this one have gained a lot of popularity on YouTube of late, with engineers coming up with some really clever variations on modern video game consoles. This one might actually be more notable, as it has been given to such a wonderful cause. Nintendo's games have always had a lot of appeal with gamers of all ages, and the Switch library has a lot of titles that should be perfect for the kids at St. Jude's. It's not hard to imagine that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will get a lot of play time there, thanks to Pick!

