Popular Trilogy Featuring Zombies Coming to Nintendo Switch Very Soon

Today, UK developer and publisher Rebellion announced that the Zombie Army Trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch very soon. How soon? Like March 31 soon. Further, in addition to including all of the content of the three games, the Switch port will also come with a slew of new features designed for the platform specifically. That said, at the moment of publishing, two things about the port are currently unclear: whether a retail release is in the works and how much it will cost. The answer to the latter should be somewhere between $40 and $50, given that’s roughly how much it costs on other platforms, but right now this hasn’t been confirmed.

To accompany this news, a new trailer has also been released. Not only does the new piece of media show the game running on the underpowered platform, but it highlights the product’s key features and it’s new Switch-specific features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to all of this, Rebellion also revealed the series has past four million copies sold, which is pretty impressive. While the series has never been as popular as Rebellion’s Sniper Elite, it clearly has found an audience.

“Travel to 1945 and slay on-the-go as you face off against the massive hordes that comprise Hitler’s Nazi zombie army,” reads an official production description. “Use sniper rifles, machine guns and shotguns to rip through the waves of undead, and take on the demon dictator himself in an incredible final battle! Zombie Army Trilogy comes with everything previously released on consoles. Survive three intense story campaigns and take on Horde Mode, all available either in singleplayer or drop-in, drop-out co-op for up to four players.”

Take on legions of undead super soldiers on the go as you witness the foul origin of Hitler’s Dead War. Zombie Army Trilogy rises on #NintendoSwitch, 31st March 2020. pic.twitter.com/4rR2nFJpAI — Zombie Army 4: Dead War (@zombiearmy) March 5, 2020

As mentioned above, the Nintendo Switch version of the trilogy will have multiple new features. More specifically, the following: local wireless co-op, motion controls, Pro Controller and HD Rumble support, and a new friend invite system.

Zombie Army Trilogy is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.