Nintendo Talks New 3DS Games, Mario Kart Tour Reveal

You may have noticed last week that Nintendo had a majority focus on the Nintendo Switch during E3, leaving very little room for news on its 3DS and mobile games. Don’t fret, as the company insists we’ll be seeing new stuff on both fronts very soon.

IGN recently had a chance to speak with Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime about the state of the 3DS as well as how progress was coming along on the company’s next hit mobile game, Mario Kart Tour.

First off, Fils-Aime assured that the 3DS is still alive and well. “We’re going to continue [focusing on the 3DS], we’re going to continue to have some new games on that platform. We’re going to announce [them], and we will over the next number of months, but it’s going to continue to be a vibrant piece of our overall business, certainly here in the Americas,” he said.

We already know a new Warioware is on the way, along with a remake of Bowser’s Inside Story to go along with Mario + Luigi: Superstar Saga, planned for next year. So we’ll have to see what gets announced between the two.

As for Mario Kart Tour, which hasn’t been discussed since its initial reveal, Fils-Aime noted that we’ll be seeing more very soon. “Depending on the game, E3 could or could not be a place to shed light on mobile activity. In the case of Mario Kart Tour, we made the decision that there’s going to be another opportunity to shed more light on that app, especially shedding light when it’s closer to its launch. We continue to be on track to launch it in this current fiscal year for Nintendo.”

As far as when we’ll be seeing more of it, that’s up in the air. But Nintendo Directs have been known to pop up out of nowhere; so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we saw something from the game around the end of the summer, with a possible holiday 2018 release.

Mario Kart Tour will release sometime over the holidays, though a release date wasn’t given; and we’ll see what Nintendo has planned for the 3DS soon enough!