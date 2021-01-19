Nintendo Has a New Official Twitter Account

✖

Nintendo has opened up yet another official Twitter account, though maybe don't expect major announcements like a new Zelda or Mario title from it. More specifically, Nintendo has opened @NintendoCoLtd, an account dedicated to the company's corporate and investor relations news. Basically, expect stuff like corporate PR and quarterly financial results, but even that can be interesting considering it's Nintendo after all.

This sort of account isn't all that unusual for large companies, which often have dedicated media websites and social media accounts expressly for this purpose. Even so, it marks an interesting addition for Nintendo. You can check out the first English tweet for the account, which warns folks about exactly what sort of things it'll be sharing and notes it will not be responding to anything at all, below:

We’ve opened this Twitter account to deliver Nintendo Co., Ltd. corporate and Investor Relations news. Financial announcements and other corporate-focused information will be shared on this account. Please note that we will not respond to messages or inquiries. — 任天堂株式会社（企業広報・IR） (@NintendoCoLtd) January 18, 2021

As for Nintendo products, the basic Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. In terms of truly new Nintendo items, the Nintendo Switch "Mario Red & Blue Edition" system is set to release on February 12th for $299.99, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is also set to release for the Nintendo Switch on the same day.

