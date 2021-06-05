Nintendo Survey Asks About the "Next Game in the WarioWare Series"

✖

The oddball WarioWare series of games hasn’t made its way to the Nintendo Switch yet, but according to some recent surveys that have gone out, Nintendo is gauging the community’s interest in that exact sort of thing. Those who’ve signed up to receive correspondences from Nintendo have been sounding off recently about surveys that asked about a theoretical WarioWare for certain price points to see how willing people would be to pick up a WarioWare game. The Nintendo Switch wasn’t specifically mentioned, but it’s evident which platform Nintendo’s asking about in its questioning.

Andrew from Beta64 was one of several Twitter users who shared screenshots of a survey they’d received referencing the prospective WarioWare product. This particular survey refreshed people’s minds on the chaotic, fast-paced nature of the WarioWare games and pitched a price point to see if people think they “Definitely would buy” or “Definitely would not buy” the game with varying degrees of responses between those two.

That's a VERY specific question about WarioWare Nintendo 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NRESbookx7 — Andrew (Beta64) (@Beta64Official) June 2, 2021

The specific survey above listed the theoretical WarioWare game as one that’d sell for $49.99, but that apparently isn’t the only price point Nintendo is exploring. Another Twitter user got the same sort of survey with Nintendo asking them how likely they would be to purchase a WarioWare game at $39.99 instead of $49.99. A survey could have very well gone out to someone with a $59.99 price pitched to reflect the typical asking price for Nintendo’s new games, but it’s clear Nintendo is at least exploring the possibility of launching a WarioWare game for less than the expected price.

It’s also worth recalling that this isn’t the first time a WarioWare game’s been referenced recently. Leaks attempting to divulge info about Nintendo’s plans for games this year and next listed several well-known Nintendo series, one of which was WarioWare. Leaks are aplenty when it comes to unreleased games – a statement that’s even truer when we’re in the middle of every company’s summer events – but those sorts of leaks have already primed people for things like a new WarioWare game and other projects.

Nintendo’s E3 2021 presentation will take place on June 15th, so keep an eye on that event to see if a WarioWare game makes an appearance.