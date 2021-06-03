E3 2021 Schedule Revealed

✖

E3 2021 organizer the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has finally announced the first significant details for this year's all-virtual event. Taking place from June 12th through June 15th, E3 2021 will include press conferences and presentations from the likes of Xbox, Nintendo, Square Enix, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more. Given the currently available schedule, it seems like Sunday, June 13th, and Tuesday, June 15th, will be the busiest days respectively given that Xbox will happen on the former while Nintendo will happen on the latter.

Notably, the schedule overview is fairly light on exact times beyond when the various broadcasts will start. The Xbox and Bethesda showcase is known to be taking place on Sunday, June 13th, at 1PM ET/10AM PT, the Nintendo Direct is set for Tuesday, June 15th, at 12PM ET/9AM PT, and the Square Enix showcase was just specifically spelled out today as happening the same day as Xbox at 3:15PM ET/12:15PM PT, but beyond that, it's anyone's guess right now.

We're honored to have some huge names in gaming lend their voices to #E32021 and @RichardGarriott @TimWillits & @DuvalMagic are three icons we were lucky enough to chat with for this year's show. Here's a preview of our time with them while you process today's big announcements! pic.twitter.com/yaic2F67Of — E3 (@E3) June 2, 2021

Here's the full schedule overview of E3 2021, straight from the ESA:

6/12, pre-show starting at 1PM ET/10AM PT E3 2021 will kick off with press conferences from Ubisoft and Gearbox Entertainment, as well as a session with GamesBeat.

6/13, pre-show starting at 11:45AM ET/8:45AM PT Microsoft’s long-awaited Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will take place starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Fans can also look forward to special presentations from SQUARE ENIX, the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show. Warner Bros. Games & Back4Blood and 24 Entertainment will also be featured.

6/14, pre-show starts at 11AM ET/8AM PT Alongside press conferences from several indie developers, presentations from Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer and Capcom will take place throughout the day. Verizon and Intellivision will also be featured, along with a session with VENN.

6/15, pre-show starts at 11AM ET/8AM PT The last day of E3 will include Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Nintendo Treehouse: Live programming starting at 9am PT / 12pm ET. BANDAI NAMCO, Yooreka Games and GameSpot will also have focused events. The broadcast will round out with the Official E3 2021 Awards Show.



As noted above, E3 2021 is set to take place online from June 12th through June 15th. That includes streaming press conferences in addition to a four-day video stream. The live broadcast will be hosted by Greg Miller, Jacki Jing, and Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez and will include press conferences, game reveals and announcements, developer interviews, panels, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of E3 right here.

What do you think about the current schedule for E3 2021? Are you looking forward to any of the various press conferences in particular?