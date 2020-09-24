Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital DLC Release Date Revealed

✖

Koei Tecmo and PlayStation today announced that Nioh 2, the popular yokai action role-playing video game for the PlayStation 4, will release a new piece of downloadable content (DLC) called Darkness in the Capital next month on October 15th. This marks the second significant DLC for the title after The Tengus’s Disciple.

"Darkness in the Capital features new storylines, overwhelmingly powerful new bosses, tricky new Yokai, new Guardian Spirits, skills, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic and Soul Cores," the PlayStation blog post today from Team Ninja creative director Tom Lee reads in part. "And to top it all off, this new chapter will present electrifying new armor sets and a weapon that fans of hand-to-hand combat will surely relish."

"In order to unravel the mysteries surrounding the history of the Sohayamaru, our protagonist ventures to Kyoto City and discovers a shrine furnished with an old worn-out box," Lee says about the DLC's story in the same post. "Upon inspection, the Sohayamaru once again shines brilliantly and the protagonist is whisked away to the middle of the Heian Period, landing in an ancient version of the capital."

Nioh 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4. As noted above, the new Darkness in the Capital DLC is set to launch on October 15th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

